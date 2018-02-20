PROTON PRODUCTS Portable Speed & Length Calibration Verification

LAGUNA BEACH, Ca. — February 20, 2017 — PROTON PRODUCTS, a global provider of precision measurement and control products, introduces a new service for customers of its InteliSENS SL and SLR non-contact laser Doppler speed and length measurement sensors.

PROTON PRODUCTS recognize that many its customers need independent verification and certification of their InteliSENS speed and length sensors. This is to meet either local or national inspection standards for weights and measurement delivery of their products. In response, PROTON recently introduced its new Speed & Length Verification Table. This uses a motor-driven, precision-machined calibration wheel rotating at a regulated speed with a run length at least 10,000m to verify the accuracy of the customer’s sensor. The laser beams from the test gauge create a Doppler frequency pattern on the tangential surface of a calibration wheel that is used to measure its speed and cumulative run length. The gauge readings are compared against calibration reference values to verify the sensor’s absolute accuracy.

This unit conforms to UKAS certified equipment standards and test procedures and can verify the calibration of PROTON’s InteliSENS sensors to within 0.02%. Customers are requested to send their units overnight to PROTON for verification and adjustment (if necessary). The sensor will be returned the following day with a certificate associated with its unique serial number as proof of accuracy.

Source: PROTON PRODUCTS