Starlinger: Lowest Production Cost Per Square Meter With New Eight-Shuttle Circular Loom

VIENNA, Austria — May 18, 2017 — Starlinger’s FX 8.0 circular loom for the production of heavy-duty tape fabric ranks among the leading models on the market: with 850 picks per minute it is more than 30-percent faster than comparable circular looms, and it has the lowest production cost per square meter of fabric.

Being the latest development in the FX loom series from Starlinger, the FX 8.0 operates with eight weaving shuttles and features a newly constructed reed.

“Our FX 8.0 and FX 10.0 looms deliver exactly what producers of high-performance tape fabrics are looking for”, says Hermann Adrigan, Sales Director at Starlinger. “Their high working speeds and excellent production efficiency result in the lowest costs per square meter on the market, making fabric production for FIBCs, geo- and agrotextiles and other heavy-duty applications more cost-efficient. In addition, the excellent fabric quality ensures that the high standards for heavy-duty fabrics – especially when used for FIBCs – are met.”

Like all circular looms of the FX series, the FX 8.0 stands for excellent production quality and efficiency, which is shown in the so-called IQ (Indicator of Quality – the amount of fabric meters produced without warp breaks), and significantly reduced energy consumption. In addition, the wear and tear parts have increased lifetime, and the handling of the machine is very user-friendly.

The FX 8.0 is designed for the production of tubular and flat fabrics with up to 260 g/m² and can process polypropylene, HDPE and PET tapes with a working width ranging from 1200 – 1750 mm double flat. Since no sliding parts are used in the loom it does not require a central lubrication system. This allows the production of fabric that can be used for food packaging. The new reed construction minimizes vibrations, reduces the noise level, and protects the moving parts.

Posted May 23, 2017

Source: Starlinger