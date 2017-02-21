Klüber Introduces Klübersynth FB 4 Series Oils

Klüber Lubrication has introduced Klübersynth FB 4 Series ultra-fine filtered spindle and hydraulic oils. According to the company, oils in the series — developed to lubricate the rolling bearings of high-speed machine tool spindles and to be used in hydraulic systems and components such as servo valves — can extend component life thereby reducing operating costs. The polyalphaolefin oils are of purity class 15/13/10 and meet the requirements of ISO 4406.

“The three oils in the Klübersynth FB 4 Series, ISO VG grades 32, 46 and 68, help reduce wear caused by fine dirt particles in the lubricant, and can lengthen component life due to a higher purity of the oil,” said Bill Watson, regional director of marketing and engineering for Klüber Lubrication NA LP. “A fully synthetic base oil also helps extend oil change intervals and improve total cost of ownership in a hydraulic system.”

January/February 2017