Arkema Launches New Kynar® Fluoropolymer Powder Coatings

Arkema’s technical polymers business, King of Prussia, Pa., has added Kynar® fluoropolymer powder coatings to its collection of technical polymer powders that includes

Rilsan® Fine Powders.

According to the company, the new Kynar PVDF powder coatings may be used to protect small metal chemical storage tanks, high purity manufacturing components, valves, pumps, ducts and other chemical handling or mining equipment that comes into contact with acids, halogenated chemicals, petrochemicals, continuous abrasion or continuous exposure to temperatures of up to 95°C. Kynar Flex® 2850 PC and Kynar ADX Flex 281 may be used in spray and dip coating options as well as in primerless applications when used with Arkema’s patented Kynar ADX technology.

“Until now, our flagship polyamide 11 powder coatings have enabled us to become the industry benchmark for heavy duty durability, impact resistance and flexibility,” said Adrien Lapeyre, global market manager for Arkema’s technical polymer powders. “We now add extreme chemical resistance and inertness to our list of features.”

January/February 2017