Project I & STOLL Launch Apparel Manufacturing Of The Future

NEW YORK, NY — October 4, 2018 — Project I, an innovative apparel manufacturing group started by esteemed fashion executives Jon Lewis and John Elmuccio, announced its collaboration with world-renowned 3D knitting machinery enterprise, STOLL, during the STOLL Symposium this Thursday in New York City.

“We’re partnering to create the apparel manufacturing and supply chain facility of the future,” Elmuccio said. “The collaboration with STOLL will strengthen America’s fashion market, restore apparel production jobs using the latest technology, and revitalize the fully-fashioned knit sector.”

Between this new founded collaboration with Project I and the kick-off of the company’s 145th anniversary, STOLL consistently proves to be the driving force within the knitting industry. Project I and STOLL’s advanced apparel manufacturing facility results in the largest single order of STOLL’s latest 3D knitting machinery and software solutions within the United States. This impactful collaboration will bring a revolutionary output of jobs and help position the US as a key player of the apparel manufacturing and supply chain market.

“The apparel, fashion, and luxury markets are ripe for disruption and resurgence in the U.S.,” Lewis said. “By shortening the supply chain and locating production in the U.S., fashion brands and retailers will be able to keep pace with emerging trends and react to — not just anticipate — customer demand.”

The installation of these 300 high-tech flatbed knitting machines will happen throughout the next three years. STOLL will install the latest generation of ADF machines, which feature yarn carriers that are independent of the carriage and can move horizontally and vertically, and the latest CMS 830 C&S Knit & Wear (seamless knitting) machines. STOLL will provide programming, training, manufacturing and on-site production support while guiding new and existing customers alike to Project I.

“We have been working with Project I for over two years to turn this groundbreaking vision into a reality,” said Stephan Robertson, CEO North American Operations. “At STOLL, we take great pride in reinventing ourselves as a high-quality OEM with the latest technology on the market. We have seen Fashion & Technology flourish on a mass global scale, but we needed a new competitive edge in the North American market. With Project I, we are finally able to make the United States a destination for advanced manufacturing and production.”

Project I’s new venture will incorporate a burgeoning, eco-friendly workspace anchored in cutting edge technology that will provide meaningful and sustainable manufacturing jobs. Production is anticipated to begin end of 2019 at a brand new US-based facility – soon to be announced.

Posted October 4, 2018

Source: H. Stoll AG & Co. KG