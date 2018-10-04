GUESS Jeans U.S.A Division Launches Fall ’18 Collection

LOS ANGELES — October 4, 2018 — This Fall 2018, GUESS Jeans U.S.A. digs deep into the archives and loads up on woodland inspired pieces and original 90’s graphics for a collection that launches in-store October 12th, 2018 at JUICE LA for a week-long pop-up experience and online at GUESSJEANS.com on October 15th, 2018. The campaign, shot by Rays Corrupted Mind and styled by Aleali May, features Cactus Jack break-out rapper, Sheck Wes, as the lead in the campaign.

The collection features silhouettes referenced from the early 90s that have been updated with rustic corduroy, moleskin and canvas materials and features original GUESS scouting locations such as Utah and Colorado in mind.

A prequel to the main launch was introduced through the unique capsule designed by DRx LOVE which includes one-of-a-kind pieces remixed with textiles from GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Fall 2018 collection. LA based luxury boutique, Maxfield, exclusively launched the capsule on September 25th, 2018 to celebrate 10 years of joining forces under the project DRx LOVE with DRx Romanelli and Tetsuzo Okubo, founder of ‘A Love Movement’.

Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships for GUESS Jeans U.S.A., a division of GUESS?, Inc. which was co-founded by Paul and Maurice Marciano in 1981, spearheaded the regeneration of these GUESS Jeans U.S.A. capsules. Nicolai Marciano said, “Going through the archives to get inspiration for Fall was nostalgic for me. The graphics referenced Deer Valley and Aspen and I could immediately make the connection from the family trips in the 90’s to the themes of the artwork. This became the centerpiece of the creative direction for Fall ‘18”. The Fall ‘18 collection and DRx LOVE collaboration brings new energy and life to traditional pieces from the GUESS archives.

Posted October 4, 2018

Source: GUESS?, Inc.