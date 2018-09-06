Yomoko Introduces Trendy Plus-Size Summer Apparel And Fall Fashions

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — September 6, 2018 — Yomoko, a new apparel brand aimed at being fashion forward yet value oriented, puts the spotlight on a line of summer and fall apparel to appeal to real women of all shapes and sizes.

The brand celebrates a successful summer after introducing tankini and bikini lines to meet a growing demand for comfortable, trendy plus size swimwear. Made available on Amazon, these two-piece sets combine much-loved design elements into swimwear sure to please even the most finicky fashionistas.

Yomoko’s floral tankinis and solid color bikinis address key swimwear concerns for full-figured ladies like comfort and price. Each set type provides flattering fits that minimize trouble spots without sacrificing style. Colorful, tropic-inspired prints found in the tankini line and sporty cuts in the bikini line each play to runway styles seen this season.

Beyond swimwear, Yomoko’s offerings this year include a variety of versatile dresses that can easily be dressed up or down. The company has also recently begun to add sweaters to its growing catalogue as the perfect complement for cooler weather when the leaves begin to fall.

Highlights include a V-neck pullover, long-sleeve side-zip tunic and a batwing-sleeve cardigan. Timeless quality married to the latest trends set Yomoko apart season by season.

“Too many brands completely gloss over a significant group of women and if they’re not ignoring them, they’re charging them a fortune,” says the brand. “Yomoko clothing is us saying, ‘We hear you, ladies.'”

Yomoko anticipates this new line to stand out due to availability via a world-renowned shopping platform. The brand will continue to introduce new styles with each season, ranging from swimwear to shoes.

Posted September 6, 2018

Source: Yomoko