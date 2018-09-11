The Newest Release Of Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0 Gives Fashion Companies The Power Of Connectivity

PARIS — September 11, 2018 — Lectra, the technological partner for companies using fabrics and leather, announces the release of their latest PLM solution, Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0. This enhanced version boasts several new features and tools that make it more readily connected and configurable, helping fashion companies work in a smarter and more agile manner in an IT-friendly environment.

Based on 45 years of experience meeting customer needs, Lectra has identified connectivity and automation as key to helping fashion companies achieve operational excellence in a new era marked by digitalization. For the latest version of Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0, the company has developed Lectra Easy Connect, a series of pre-configured connectors that allow the solution to interface with other IT systems such as ERP and CRM. These connectors ensure data integrity by facilitating a smooth and consistent flow of data between internal and external supply chain actors. Lectra has also enhanced connection to the design process by strengthening Adobe Illustrator integration via a new plug-in. Concretely, this means designers benefit from increased access to platform data like bitmap and PDF files and photographs, while continuing to work in their native environments. Access to consistent data stored on the platform and the freedom to work with familiar creative tools makes onboarding new designers much easier.

Lectra has enhanced the user experience by making its PLM solution highly configurable. A star feature is Lectra Easy Configure, a tool that allows users to manage and organize data according to their own profile, company organization and data structure to ensure easy and round-the-clock access. This enables companies to become more agile, as users can access and analyze their data whenever they need to, quickly and without technical hiccups. Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0 streamlines day-to-day activities via an updated interface with new search and notification functions, and a dynamic and configurable portfolio view that allows users to monitor and direct collections with the help of dynamic data display. Users can receive alerts and information about styles and materials, for example, and create to-do lists quickly and easily on a daily basis.

Finally, product developers benefit from enhanced Tech Pack management that allows them more control over how tech packs are edited, extracted and shared with other actors in the supply chain.

“We have already established Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0 as the go-to PLM solution for fashion companies in the digital era. We have entered a brave new world and ever since its launch, we have kept an open ear for our customers. By listening to their feedback and making this version more connectable and configurable, we are actually merging human and artificial intelligence to give them what they need. And they, in turn, will give their consumers the products they want,” says Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. “And that’s the beauty of technology.”

Posted September 11, 2018

Source: Lectra