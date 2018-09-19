New “Crafted In Japan With CORDURA® Fabric” Series Will Launch Fall 2018

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO — September 19, 2018 — INVISTA Japan LLC announces its new “Crafted in Japan with CORDURA®? Fabric” series in collaboration with leading Japanese brands to showcase specialized manufacturing techniques and cutting-edge design. The campaign is a testimony to the CORDURA® brand’s appreciation and support for Japanese craftsmanship. Incorporating CORDURA® fabric technologies trusted by the U.S. military for exceptional strength and durability, the series celebrates the development of forward-thinking, innovative bag, pack and carry solutions built to withstand the test of time.

“CORDURA® fabrics are used in a wide variety of stylish and long-lasting products from apparel to bags, packs, and footwear, and are trusted by many militaries and protective clothing companies around the globe. Our new series demonstrates how these fabrics can be utilized by Japanese brands and designers, who are global tastemakers on the forefront of product innovation,” says Takashi Kawasaki, CORDURA® brand Japanese business manager.

In the first phase of the project, the CORDURA® brand will release a video made in collaboration with leading bag brand master-piece (MSPC). Through close-up shots of the detailed work of artisans, from design planning to cutting and sewing, the video emphasizes the intricate detail and beauty of Japanese craftsmanship with CORDURA® fabric.

The video will be complemented with an Instagram giveaway campaign. By following the official CORDURA® brand Japanese Instagram account and clicking “like” on the post, three winners will receive master-piece’s 2018 POTENTIAL 2WAY backpack highlighted in the video. Entries must be made between 6 p.m. on September 13 and 6 p.m. on October 12, 2018.

Phase two of the campaign will feature a special collaboration with CIE., an up and coming, innovative Japanese bag brand that has taken a military approach to carry solutions. CORDURA® NYCO fabric, which is used widely used in US military uniform applications, is integrated in CIE.’s designs with minimalistic yet highly functional design.

“Pushing the boundaries of durable fabric technology through our latest innovations, combined with forward-thinking collaborations with our supply chain and brand customers continue to help drive our success,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “Japanese craftsmanship has long been valued by the design world, and at the CORDURA® brand, we have a deep appreciation for the Japanese market, which values high-quality, built-to-last products.”

Posted September 19, 2018

Source: INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand