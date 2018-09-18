DALLAS — September 18, 2018 — Neiman Marcus Group announces changes to the senior executive team, a first step in building high performing teams and creating a culture of innovation.

Carrie Tharp and Adam Orvos have both expanded oversight to deliver Geoffroy van Raemdonck’s strategy to transform the business and position Neiman Marcus Group to create a new, engaging, luxury retail experience for global customers. These two promotions, alongside the addition earlier this month of Darcy Penick as president, Bergdorf Goodman, complement the existing senior executive team.

“I believe in attracting top talent and fostering a culture of innovation. These key promotions, new hires, and team refinements ensure that Neiman Marcus Group is in the best position to lead in digital and data excellence, drive growth, and deliver on our goals to continue to elevate the company as one of the world’s most prestigious luxury retailers in the world,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO, Neiman Marcus Group.

Carrie Tharp, who joined the company as senior vice president, chief marketing officer in September 2016 has been promoted to executive vice president, chief digital officer. She will oversee the evolution of data and digital analytical tools to enhance omni-channel experiences, with an emphasis on customer engagement. The new organization will combine customer data capabilities with channel experience innovation to create enhanced customer intimacy and engagement to drive business growth.

With this evolution, Carrie’s team expands to include Lindy Rawlinson, senior vice president, Customer Experience and eCommerce, and a key new hire, Stefanie Tsen, who will join Neiman Marcus Group on October 1, 2018 as senior vice president, Omni-Channel Customer Experiences. Stefanie brings an incredible background in building and driving world-class customer experiences, hailing from Sephora, where she was most recently the vice president of Omni Channel Experience and Louis Vuitton, where she was last vice president, Country Manager, Canada.

Adam Orvos, who started at Neiman Marcus Group in April as Chief Financial Officer, is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. In this expanded role, Adam will ensure operational excellence and deliberate performance management through oversight of functional areas that lead the success of the company’s strategy including Information Technology and Cyber Security, Supply Chain and Operations, and Legal. As a member of his team, Tracy Preston, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, will also expand her responsibility as Chief Compliance Officer.

Darcy Penick, President, Bergdorf Goodman, who returned to Neiman Marcus Group earlier this month from ShopBop where she was most recently Chief Executive Officer, brings a track record of accelerating digital transformation. In her role, Darcy leads the Bergdorf Goodman brand, including its online enterprise and two Manhattan based flagship locations, with a focus on digital transformation.

Innovative merchandising continues to be a key pillar of the company’s strategic plan, and to that end, Jim Gold, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, is reorganizing his team. Melissa Lowenkron joins Neiman Marcus from Bergdorf Goodman as General Merchandise Manager of Accessories, including Ladies Shoes, Handbags, Designer Jewelry, and Precious Jewels. In this role, she sets the stage for important future category growth, with a focus on profitability, holistic category management, and renewed brand partnerships. Lisa Kazor joins this effort by broadening her leadership as General Merchandise Manager of all of Women’s Apparel. Russ Patrick continues as General Merchandise Manager of Men’s, Children’s, and Home; and Beauty reports directly to Jim.

