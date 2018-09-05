National Safety Apparel Offers Heavyweight Zip Front FR Sweatshirt

CLEVELAND — September 5, 2018 — National Safety Apparel offers the Heavyweight pullover FR Sweatshirt, available in navy and grey, and in zip front and crew neck styles. At 14.25 oz., the soft AR/FR fleece provides warmth on even the coldest days. The generous cut of this sweatshirt allows for unrestricted movement while the rib knit cuffs and waistband keep it in place and prevent riding. A large drawstring hood fits over standard hard hats and has cord locks to keep the hood cinched in place. Made in the USA, this dual hazard sweatshirt provides offers durable CAT 3 protection with an arc rating of 28 cal/cm2, and is UL Certified to NFPA 2112 for flash fire. Warm and comfortable, this is the FR sweatshirt you’ve been looking for.

Posted September 5, 2018

Source: National Safety Apparel