My Size Partners With Fashion Institute Of Technology (FIT) To Provide Innovative Measurement Solutions For Students

AIRPORT CITY, Israel — September 4, 2018 — My Size Inc., a developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today it is partnering with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) — an internationally recognized college for design, fashion, art, communications, and business in New York City — to provide its innovative mobile measurement solutions to students.

Per the agreement, My Size will grant access to its Qsize and MySizeID™ apps for use within the institution’s fashion curriculum. Students will use Qsize to measure garments throughout the quality control process, measure body sizes with MySizeID, and build a sizing chart to sync measurements with through the technology’s platform. Professor Deborah Beard, chair of Technical Design, creates programs to fit the fashion industry’s technical design requirements and will be presenting this app to her students this fall with the My Size tech designers.

“We are very excited to enter into this partnership with My Size and to bring innovative technologies like MySizeID and Qsize to our fashion students. These solutions will provide our students a hands-on opportunity to utilize technology that is making a difference within the apparel space today,” said Steven Frumkin, dean, Jay and Patter Baker School of Business and Technology, FIT. “These technologies will also enable us to reinforce solutions to several key issues in fashion today. Qsize will showcase sustainability, and provide our students with tools to ensure the quality control process, while MySizeID will teach the importance of a more inclusive apparel product and further highlight how the industry can improve to ensure a great experience for everyone. We can’t wait to get started.”

As one of New York City’s premier public institutions and part of SUNY (State University of New York), FIT is known for rigorous, unique, and adaptable academic programming and experiential learning opportunities with a broader ethos to educate students to embrace inclusiveness, commit to sustainability, and engage with the community. FIT is also known to develop innovative design and strategic business solutions that are aimed to upend the status quo for adopting groundbreaking technologies in its teachings, making it an ideal partner for My Size and its mobile measurement solutions.

“We look forward to working with a prestigious institution such as FIT, and to getting our technology into the hands of the next generation of great apparel designers,” said My Size CEO Ronen Luzon. “This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for My Size to further showcase the value of our technology — specifically its use within the production process of apparel – while also giving back and providing an educational tool to the talented FIT students. We are excited to work with FIT and to see the great work between the students and My Size.”

The MySizeId app is a turnkey solution that helps any merchant’s customers choose the appropriate apparel size for that specific brand, based on the shopper’s real measurements. My Size’s innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size. Once launched on any given e-commerce platform, store owners will be able to add the MySizeId™ app to their storefronts through a simple integration and provide their shoppers with a more personalized experience.

MySizeId can increase the sales of apparel retailers by reducing or even eliminating their customers’ uncertainties regarding size and fit. Based on My Size’s estimates, the MySizeId app can increase average order values by approximately 20 percent. MySizeId also addresses the industry’s $62 billion return problem by reducing return rates by approximately 30 percent. Furthermore, MySizeId enhances the customer experience, leading to greater brand loyalty.

Posted September 4, 2018

Source: My Size Inc.