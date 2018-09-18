lululemon athletica inc. Names Sun Choe Chief Product Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — September 18, 2018 — lululemon athletica inc., today announced the promotion of Sun Choe to the role of chief product officer. Choe joined lululemon in 2016 as senior vice president of Global Merchandising and subsequently assumed expanded responsibilities for all product functions on an interim basis.

Calvin McDonald, CEO of lululemon, said, “Sun has a proven track record leading world class product teams and her leadership has helped fuel our current success. I’m confident this is just the beginning of what Sun and her team will create for our guests.”

“I’m excited to continue the great work of our talented teams across design and merchandising as we extend our industry shaping product innovation,” said Choe.

Prior to joining lululemon, Choe served as Chief Global Product Merchant at Marc Jacobs and also served in senior merchandising roles at successful brands, including Urban Outfitters, West Elm, and Madewell.

Source: lululemon athletica inc.