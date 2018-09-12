Intradeco Apparel Earns REPREVE® Champions Of Sustainability Award For Its Manufacturing Practices

MIAMI — September 11, 2018 — Intradeco Apparel reached a pivotal milestone in its goal to support sustainable manufacturing practices by receiving REPREVE®’s Champions of Sustainability Award. This award recognizes Intradeco’s sustainability strategy and efforts geared toward protecting the environment. By partnering with Unifi and incorporating REPREVE®, one of the most trusted, traceable fibers available in the world, more than 6 million garments have been produced and sold in Walmart stores over the last decade. In alliance with Unifi and Walmart’s sustainability commitment, challenging manufacturers to produce sustainable apparel, Intradeco has diverted from landfills and oceans more than 50 million plastic bottles over the last 10 years, helping to mitigate the volume of plastic that threatens the future of our ecosystems.

Billions of plastic bottles go into landfills and oceans every year. Unifi, a global textile solutions provider, developed REPREVE®, an earth-friendly fiber solution to make customers’ favorite brands more environmentally responsible. REPREVE® is made from 100% recycled materials and is integrated into apparel, footwear and in many other products where virgin polyester is replaced. Since the launch of REPREVE®, Unifi has recycled more than 12 billion plastic bottles and aims to recycle 30 billion plastic bottles by 2022.

For Intradeco Apparel, sustainability has always been and will continue to be a priority. REPREVE® enabled Intradeco to offer a wide array of performance quality garments to major retailers across the U.S., like Walmart, and in multiple brands such as Athletic Works, Russell and Swisstech, to name a few. As part of their sustainable growth strategy, Intradeco has employed eco-friendly practices including maintaining energy-efficient manufacturing facilities, using renewable energy through the use of solar panels and utilizing sustainable packaging materials.

“We are honored to be presented with the Champions of Sustainability Award,” said Jaime Miguel, CEO of Intradeco Apparel. “Sustainability continues to be a core focus of our business in three key components: water preservation, renewable energy and sustainable production. REPREVE® has been a paramount component of our sustainable initiatives.”

Intradeco Apparel and Unifi encourage other leaders and companies to follow suit.

“By creating these awards,” said Unifi’s CEO Kevin Hall, “we hope to inspire designers, customers and consumers to continue to invest in sustainability.”

Source: Unifi, Inc.