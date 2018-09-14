Gildan listed On The Dow Jones Sustainability Index

MONTREAL — September 14, 2018 — Gildan Activewear Inc. announced today that the Company has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. This is the sixth consecutive year that Gildan has been included on the Dow Jones Indices.

“We are proud to again be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index,” said Claudia Sandoval, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Gildan, “Receiving this recognition as one of a small group of leading apparel companies is a great validation of the tremendous efforts of our people. Following a comprehensive materiality assessment with key stakeholders this year, we revised our Genuine Responsibility™ program to focus on three commitments, namely, caring for our employees, conserving the environment and creating strong communities. The investments and efforts we make against these commitments further support our vision of Making Apparel Better™.”

The Company has more than 50,000 direct employees worldwide and is driven to provide safe and healthy work environments, treat all employees with respect and to increase the prosperity of employees, their families and communities by offering fair wages, free medical clinics and medication, subsidized meals, free transportation as well as training and development programs.

The Company’s environmental goals include minimizing waste, decreasing emissions, optimizing the use of natural resources and pursuing continuous improvements in every aspect of its operations, from yarn-spinning and textile manufacturing to garment sewing. Since 2015, Gildan has decreased water usage intensity by 17% through investments in high-efficiency dyeing machines, water management systems and chemical innovation in wet processes. Gildan also recycled or repurposed 86% of its total Company waste last year and generated 43% of its total energy needs through renewable sources made possible through investments in Biomass steam generation systems, which burn agricultural and factory waste as a primary fuel source.

In its communities, Gildan aims to strengthen social infrastructure and support local economic development through investments in youth education, active living, conservation of the environment and promotion of local entrepreneurship.

The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) was established in September 2005 to track the performance of companies from Canada and the United States of America that lead the field in terms of corporate sustainability.

About Gildan Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus™, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms. In addition, we sell directly to consumers through our own direct-to-consumer platforms.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With over 50,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility™ program embedded in the Company’s long-term business strategy.

Posted September 14, 2018

Source: Gildan