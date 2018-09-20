Gap Inc. Announces Hill City, A Premium Performance Lifestyle Brand For Men

SAN FRANCISCO — September 20, 2018 — Gap Inc. today announced the upcoming launch of Hill City, a high performance men’s apparel brand offering technical clothing that transitions seamlessly through the day— from working out to work to weekend. The product line fuses a clean aesthetic with hidden technical innovation that is felt, rather than seen, allowing men to focus on purchasing fewer, more versatile pieces.

“Active is a key growth area for Gap Inc. and Hill City is our response to consistent feedback from customers looking for a premium men’s product that combines highly technical fabrications, performance and style,” said Art Peck, President and CEO, Gap Inc. “Hill City brings a new perspective to men’s apparel that is complementary to our iconic portfolio of brands and leverages the benefits of our uniquely scalable operating platform— from our supply chain, to e-commerce to customer relationships and data.”

Hill City is slated to launch mid-October available exclusively at hillcity.com, and pieces from the brand will also be displayed at 50 select Athleta locations.

“Men’s lives are evolving. We no longer want to dress as either an ‘athlete’ or ‘outdoorsman’ or a ‘businessman’— we are all of those, and we’re also fathers, friends, and active members of our communities. We don’t want a different look for each aspect of our lives,” said Noah Palmer, General Manager of Hill City. “That’s why our team set out to rethink men’s apparel with one brand that could fill a man’s entire closet with versatile, high performance pieces that can take him from a hike to a dinner out, without sacrificing a sense of style.”

Incubated alongside the highly successful Athleta business, Hill City has been designated a B Corp certified brand by integrating sustainability throughout many of its products, using high-quality renewable, recycled fibers to create performance fabrics.

Posted September 20, 2018

Source: Gap Inc.