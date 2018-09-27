CORDURA® Brand Launches New Website With Fabric Sourcing Experience In Mind

WICHITA, KS — September 25, 2018 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand announces the launch of its redesigned website, which features several new interactive tools designed to make sourcing CORDURA® fabrics easier than ever before. A fabric technology explorer allows users to search for CORDURA® fabrics to meet their specific needs, and a mill locator helps identify relevant fabric suppliers and sources for fabric samples.

“One of our biggest goals for the design of the new website was to create a seamless and intuitive user experience that promotes both inspiration and education for our value chain partners and prospective customers about how to integrate head-to-toe CORDURA® fabrics into their offerings.” said Mallory Faust, digital marketing manager at CORDURA® brand. “The development of these tools was heavily influenced by conversations with our customers about what inspires their fabric sourcing decisions.”

In addition to the fabric technology explorer and mill locator, the new site also offers focus pages with technical fabric information curated to help educate designers of military/tactical equipment, workwear, footwear, bags/packs, motorcycle gear, and active/outdoor apparel about relevant CORDURA® fabric options by end-use.

“As we continue to evolve our brand, we want to ensure that innovation through collaboration remains at the forefront of our mission. The redesign of our website helps us better connect to our brand customer and mill audience, making working with our technologies easier than ever before,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “In addition to better servicing our supply chain partners, we are excited to launch our new blog that embodies the Live DurableTM ethos for a broader, consumer-based audience.”

The blog features the latest product reviews, seasonal trend gear guides, and key customer spotlights.

To explore the new CORDURA® brand website, visit www.cordura.com.

Posted September 27, 2018

Source: INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand