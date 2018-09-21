Champion Thread Bolsters Customer Success With Appointment Of Industry Veteran Robbie Owens

GASTONIA, N.C.— September 21, 2018 — CTC has appointed 40-year textile and sewn products industry veteran Robbie Owens to the newly created position of Technical Service and Development Manager. Owens is focusing on helping customers achieve maximum benefits and improvements from CTC products.

“We are excited to have Robbie joining us at such an important time in our growth cycle”, said CTC President Matt Poovey. “His deep experience in engineering, production management, and sales in the textile and sewn products industries uniquely qualifies him to help our customers get the most out of their resources and investments in our products.”

Owens began his career as a yarn manufacturing engineer and headed engineering for the Dixie Yarns spinning plant in Chattanooga. His broad experience in cut and sew segment includes managing a top-of-bed production plant at Royal Home Fashions. Prior to joining CTC, Robbie directed sales for a US-based thread supplier.

“I am pleased to have this opportunity to work with Champion Thread and their clients,” said Owens. “I was immediately impressed with the depth and breadth of the CTC product line and how it is driving rapid growth across so many segments of the diverse textile and sewn products industry.”

