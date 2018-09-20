Champion Thread Appoints Yarn & Thread Veteran To Technical Service Role

GASTONIA, NC — September 20, 2018 — Champion Thread Company, a global supplier of industrial sewing threads, engineered yarns, and other textile and sewn products supplies, has appointed 40-year textile and sewn products industry veteran Robbie Owens to the newly created position of Technical Service and Development Manager. In his new role, Owens is focusing on helping customers achieve maximum benefits and improvements from their current and new CTC products.

“We are excited to have Robbie joining us at such an important time in our growth cycle”, said CTC President Matt Poovey. “His deep experience in engineering, production management, and sales in the textile and sewn products industries uniquely qualifies him to help our customers get the most out of their resources and investments in our products. This close collaboration will also position him to identify new product and service opportunities that will benefit individual clients and potentially entire industry segments.”

Owens began his career as a yarn manufacturing engineer, including serving as head of engineering for the Dixie Yarns spinning plant in Chattanooga, TN. His broad experience in cut and sew segment includes serving as a Plant Manager for top-of-bed production at Royal Home Fashions. Prior to joining Champion Thread, Robbie directed sales for a US-based thread supplier. He studied Textile Management at NC State School of Textiles and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Bryan College.

“I am pleased to have this opportunity to work with Champion Thread and their clients,” said Owens. “I was immediately impressed with the depth and breadth of the CTC product line and how it is driving rapid growth across so many segments of the diverse textile and sewn products industry. I am already moving quickly to meet and work with as many customers as possible. I look forward to contributing to their success and the continued success of Champion Thread.”

Posted September 20, 2018

Source: Champion Thread Company (CTC)