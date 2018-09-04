Academy Of Art University’s Fashion Show And Showroom At New York Fashion Week

SAN FRANCISCO — September 4, 2018 — The School of Fashion at Academy of Art University is proud to announce the debut of SS/19 and FW/19 collections during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios. The runway show will introduce a new generation of designers, providing a platform to showcase their talent, determination, and hard work during the globally revered fashion week.

Since 2005, the School of Fashion has presented collections created by select students and recent graduates during New York Fashion Week. This year, seventeen designers from the Master of Fine Arts degree programs will present a total of eleven womenswear and two menswear collections; three of the thirteen collections were created through collaborations in textile, knitwear, and fashion design. The collections will debut on Saturday, September 8th at 8:00PM at Pier 59 Studios. The 2019 collections will be viewed by an audience of national and international media, fashion industry executives, recruiters and fellow designers.

This is also the first season that the School of Fashion will host a two-day showroom in New York, allowing industry professionals to view the collections and designers’ portfolios up close, and to meet the designers in person. The showroom is at Kimball Studio — 78, 5th Avenue, 10th floor, New York City — on Monday, September 10th and Tuesday, September 11th, from 9:00AM – 7:00PM

“The collections reflect the designers’ abilities to explore their individual spirit while mastering their craft,” said Simon Ungless, Executive Director of the School of Fashion. “They’ve honored the essence of our industry and carry conscientious practices into textile design, three-dimensional design, tailoring, and construction techniques; at the same time, they’ve intelligently integrated the use of technology and sustainable concepts into their work. It has been a pleasure for all of us in the School of Fashion to mentor them through their fashion education, both onsite and online; we look forward to watching them forge their careers through the industry.”

Source: Academy Of Art University