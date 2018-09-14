Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Appoints General Counsel

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — September 13, 2018 — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. today announced the appointment of Gregory J. Henchel as senior vice president and general counsel. Mr. Henchel brings 25 years of broad legal experience to the company, including more than ten years in the retail sector. Henchel’s experience spans general corporate, commercial, securities, regulatory, employment and intellectual property law, corporate governance and litigation.

Henchel will lead A&F Co.’s global legal department, and serve as Corporate Secretary. He will report to Fran Horowitz, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Fran Horowitz said, “We are pleased to welcome Greg to A&F Co. and our family of brands. With his strong background in retail, and broad range of legal expertise, we look forward to his strategic guidance and support as we continue to transform our company and grow our brands globally.”

“I’m excited to join A&F at this pivotal time in the company’s journey. I look forward to working with Fran and the global team as the brands continue to evolve,” said Henchel.

Henchel was previously with HSN, Inc. where he served as Chief Legal Officer for the $3 billion+ multi-channel retailer. Prior to HSN, Henchel served as General Counsel at Tween Brands, Inc. Before his roles in the retail sector, Henchel was Assistant General Counsel at Cardinal Health, Inc., the global medical device, pharmaceutical and healthcare technology company. He began his career as a litigation associate at Jones Day. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Michigan, and earned his Juris Doctor degree, Cum Laude, from the University of Michigan Law School.

Henchel will join the company on October 1, 2018.

Posted September 14, 2018

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.