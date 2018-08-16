Tailored Brands Names Richard Hansen Senior Vice President, Strategy & Analytics; Appoints Samantha Lee Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer

FREMONT, Calif. — August 15, 2018 — Tailored Brands Inc. — whose brands include Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G — today announced the appointment of Richard Hansen as senior vice president, strategy & analytics, reporting to Doug Ewert, CEO, and the appointment of Samantha Lee as senior vice president, chief digital officer. Lee will report to Bruce Thorn, president and COO.

“Richard brings us extensive experience leading customer insights and analytics teams for world-class companies, and we are thrilled to bring him on board to lead our strategy and analytics efforts,” said Ewert. “Our goal is to transform the way men shop by delivering superior products and experiences that build a long-term relationship with our customers. Richard will help us harness critical and actionable insights so we can deliver on this goal.”

Hansen said, “I am impressed by Tailored Brands’ focus on elevating the customer experience both in the stores and online, and its commitment to leveraging analytics to drive business performance. I am excited about the opportunity to help uncover new insights and opportunities to innovate our customer experience and inform our growth strategy.”

Most recently, Hansen served as vice president, customer insights & analytics, for Walmart, where he was responsible for marketing and customer analytics, and customer research for Walmart’s U.S. stores and e-commerce business. He joined Walmart in 2016 as vice president, strategy, planning & analytics for Walmart’s e-commerce business. Previously, Hansen was vice president, planning & analytics for online home décor company One Kings Lane, after serving in a wide range of leadership positions across analytics, operating and product management at eBay Inc. Early in his career, Mr. Hansen held consulting roles at Bain & Company and Price Waterhouse. He holds a Masters in Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Nebraska.

“Samantha has been an outstanding leader of our customer experience team and has been instrumental in executing our strategic omni-channel roadmap,” said Thorn. “It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Samantha as chief digital officer.”

“We have made great progress towards our goal of delivering a seamless omni-channel experience for our customers,” said Lee. “I am excited about overseeing the launch of new digital innovations that delight our customers in-store and online.”

Lee joined Tailored Brands in 2015 as vice president, site management & customer experience, and is currently senior vice president, customer experience. Previously, she was senior director of e-commerce and customer experience at Bebe Stores Inc. and director of e-commerce and online marketing for Sanrio Inc. She began her career in marketing and product development for financial services companies, E*TRADE Financial and Charles Schwab. Lee holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Chinese Language and Literature from the University of California, Berkeley.

The company also announced that Ben Baum, executive vice president, customer experience and chief digital officer, is leaving to pursue another role.

“Ben has contributed significantly to strengthening our omni-channel capabilities. We thank him for his many contributions and wish him well in his new endeavor,” said Ewert.

Posted August 16, 2018

Source: Tailored Brands