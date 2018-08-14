Reebok Releases First Iteration Of Revolutionary Plant-Based Footwear

BOSTON, Mass. — August 14, 2018 — Today, global fitness brand Reebok launched the first product from its highly-anticipated “Cotton + Corn” sustainable products initiative, which was announced last year.

The Cotton + Corn program aims to produce footwear with “things that grow” in order to create sustainable products. The sneaker, the NPC UK Cotton + Corn, is constructed from an upper made of 100-percent cotton, and a corn-based sole. The shoe has insoles that are derived from castor bean oil and comes in packaging that is 100-percent recycled.

“Most athletic footwear is made using petroleum to create synthetic rubber and foam cushioning systems,” said Bill McInnis, head of Reebok Future. “With 20 billion pairs of shoes made every year, this is not a sustainable way of making footwear. At Reebok, we thought ‘what if we start with materials that grow, and use plants rather than oil-based materials?’ By using sustainable resources as our foundation, and then through ongoing testing and development, we were able to create a plant-based sneaker that performs and feels like any other shoe.”

“The NPC UK Cotton + Corn is the only footwear product on the market that has been certified as containing 75 percent USDA certified biobased content,” said McInnis. “And this is just the start for us. We are on an ongoing path to create a different type of footwear – so that you can feel good about what you’re wearing and where it came from.”

The NPC UK Cotton + Corn will retail for $95 and will be available from August 14 in limited quantities, exclusively on Reebok.com/us/CottonandCorn.

For the Cotton + Corn initiative, Reebok partnered with DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, a leading manufacturer of high-performance biobased solutions. DuPont Tate & Lyle has developed Susterra® propanediol, a pure, petroleum-free, non-toxic product that contains 100-percent USDA certified biobased content, derived from field corn. Susterra propanediol is used to create the sole of the NPC UK Cotton + Corn footwear.

The Reebok Future team is Reebok’s innovation department dedicated to creating new technologies, ideas, techniques and prototypes.

Source: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products