Play Market 1, LTD Announces The Development Of A Line Of Women’s And Misses Apparel

NEW YORK — August 22, 2018 — Play Market 1, Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Power Industry Corporation today announced that they are in the process of developing a line of women’s and misses apparel.

Since 2012, Play Market has designed and manufactured a complete line of men’s denim jeans only, of which are available for purchase at Walmart, Target, JC Penny and other fine stores as well as online at Overstock, Amazon, Zulily and others, sold under the company’s trademarked brand of Indigo People.

The new women’s lines will target three distinct groups: young women, young mothers and daughters, and women on the go. The lines will appeal to those who have an appreciation for classic design, vibrant colors, great fit and who embrace a relaxed and casual design.

The company is seeking to increase its product line from men’s denim jeans only to include a complete line of women’s wear and additional men’s wear.

The company is also in the process of evaluating certain licensing deals for their Indigo People brand as to add men’s and women’s accessory’s such as belts, undergarments, socks, shoes and handbags to its product line.

Updates will be provided of the progress throughout the company’s social media pages Twitter and Facebook , OTCMarkets news and mainstream media services.

Posted August 22, 2018

Source: Universal Power Industry Corporation