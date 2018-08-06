Perry Ellis International Expands Licensing Deal With TP Korea For Ben Hogan Golf Apparel

MIAMI — August 6, 2018 — Perry Ellis International Inc., announced today that it has expanded its license agreement with TP Korea Co. Ltd. granting rights to design and distribute Ben Hogan® performance golfwear in South Korea. The collection includes men’s performance golf apparel: sweaters, t-shirts, pants, and vests. The line launched successfully in Q4,2017 on home shopping networks.

Legendary golfer Ben Hogan had it right: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” It’s as true in the golf apparel business as in the game. The line is styled, designed and infused with the top-notch performance he demanded. He prided himself on the idea that “there are no shortcuts in the quest for perfection.” This has become the brand’s mantra. The Ben Hogan® collection is reflective of the legend himself – exceptional style sense with a passion for excellence.

“We are pleased with the success this license has brought to both our companies. We continue to look forward to working with the TP Korea team and offering our Ben Hogan customer a collection featuring innovative products that are styled, designed and infused with functional fabrics and construction,” commented Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and president of Perry Ellis International.

“TP Korea is excited to work with Perry Ellis International to bring performance golf apparel inspired by one of the most accomplished and successful professional golfers of all time, Ben Hogan, to the Korean market,” said TP Korea President G.J. Lee.

Posted August 6, 2018

Source: Perry Ellis International, Inc.