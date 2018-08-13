Perry Ellis International Enters Into A New Licensing Agreement With Fashion Footwear For Havanera

MIAMI — August 13, 2018 — Perry Ellis International, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a new license agreement with Fashion Footwear, LLC granting rights to design and distribute Havanera™ flip flops and casual footwear for men, women, boys and girls in the U.S. and Canada. Targeted distribution will include department and specialty stores as well as military exchanges and e-commerce with an expected launch in Spring 2019.

Havanera is a Latin-inspired brand, blending nostalgic allure and contemporary design. We’ve gone back to our roots, taking authentic design inspiration from the traditional Guayabera and translated the look into relaxed, sophisticated apparel and accessories ideal for a casual lifestyle.

“We look forward to working with Fashion Footwear, LLC and offering attractive and stylish tropical product for our customers while continuing to expand our global reach,” commented Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International.

Fashion Footwear, LLC President Morris Abraham added, “We are delighted to partner with Perry Ellis International to extend our brand portfolio to include Havanera, a premier, tropical lifestyle brand. We intend to capture the energy and excitement of Havana in our assortment of flip flops and casual footwear for the whole family.”

Posted August 13, 2018

Source: Perry Ellis International, Inc.