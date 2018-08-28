Mara Hoffman, Sustainable Fashion Advocate, Selects TENCEL™ Luxe And TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ For Beautifully Responsible Collections

NEW YORK CITY — August 28, 2018 — Designer Mara Hoffman has been consciously and progressively increasing the sustainability profile of her apparel designs for the past several years, especially with her selections of more sustainable fibers and fabrics. Her company is one of he first to use TENCEL™ Luxe branded Lyocell filament yarns, and will introduce these botanic fibers in the Spring 2018 RTW collection as well as in designs for Fall 2018. Derived from renewable wood sources in a closed loop production process, Tencel Luxe results in fabrics that are incredibly soft and colorful with elegant drape. In addition, Mara Hoffman is able to use this fabric as a cruelty-free replacement for silk.

Incorporating more recycled raw materials is another way Hoffman reduces her carbon footprint and the impact her products have on the environment. She will also feature fabrics made with Tencel Lyocell with REFIBRA™ technology, some of the most sustainable fibers in the world, for the Fall 2018 collection. Tencel x Refibra is the only commercially available fiber made from a combination of cotton scraps and renewable wood and produced using the environmental award-winning closed-loop production process. Tencel x Refibra fibers go beyond improving the sustainability profile of fabrics, while instilling many other highly desirable benefits such as softness, strength, and beautiful finishing.

“Clothing places an intense burden on the environment,” says Hoffman. “Through intentional fabric selection and design choices, we create collections that look and feel good and that have a significantly lower impact on our planet. Our customers are starting to understand our sustainability efforts, to learn about them, and to look for them in other brands too.”

Tencel x Refibra also embraces the concept of circular economy for the apparel industry. Tencel Lyocell eco filaments are derived from certified, sustainable wood sources — natural forests and sustainably managed plantations. The closed loop production process is extremely resource efficient and environmentally responsible. These special fibers are compostable and biodegradable in both soil and seawater. In addition, Lenzing is a long-time, vocal advocate for raising awareness of sustainability within the textile industry.

“When apparel brands incorporate fibers like Tencel Luxe and TTencel x Refibra, they help move the industry in a more sustainable direction,” said Tricia Carey, director Global Business Development in Denim, Lenzing AG. “Mara Hoffman’s collections define her as a conscientious, thoughtful visionary who helps her customers make responsible choices that also answer every requirement for style, comfort, and personal expression.”

Posted August 28, 2018

Source: The Lenzing Group