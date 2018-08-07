HanesBrands Recognized As One Of Most-Admired Companies In Central America And The Caribbean

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — August 7, 2018 — Forbes magazine has recognized HanesBrands as one of the most-admired companies in Central America and the Caribbean. Hanes is the only apparel company included in the region’s inaugural ranking.

To identify and select the 30 most-admired companies, Forbes conducted a survey with stakeholders, students and consumers in seven countries. The survey evaluated company attributes, including brand value; reputation; quality of products and services; environmental commitment; innovation; corporate image; female inclusion; local and global presence; and social responsibility.

“HanesBrands is honored to be recognized for our operations, which have a direct and positive impact on our employees and their families, as well as the communities where we conduct business,” said Javier Chacon, chief global manufacturing operations officer for HanesBrands. “But, most of all, we are incredibly proud of the 30,000-plus employees in our Central America and Caribbean operations who ultimately are responsible for our stellar performance in the region for 45 years.”

Unlike most companies in the apparel industry, Hanes primarily manufactures its garments in company-owned plants in 20 countries across the globe, including in the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras and Puerto Rico. The company’s supply chain operations have earned multiple awards and international acclaim, including:

Being named one of the 25 best multinational companies to work for in Latin America by the Great Place to Work Institute in 2015 – the first such ranking for any apparel manufacturer.

Earning the Honduran Foundation for Corporate Social Responsibility Seal for eight consecutive years and the Mexican Center for Philanthropy Award five times for socially responsible practices and programs.

Receiving a 2016 Responsible Business Award for best employee engagement from The Ethical Corp. Hanes’ innovative Viviendo Verde (Green for Good) philanthropic program, which operates in Central America and the Dominican Republic, mobilizes three of Hanes’ corporate social responsibility pillars – environmental commitment, employee volunteerism and community improvement.

The program utilizes savings from energy-management and landfill-diversion efforts to fund community projects focused on education, health, environmental protection and disaster relief that are conducted by employee volunteers. Since 2010, more than 15,000 Hanes employees have donated 600,000 hours to complete 70 projects supported by $4 million in company funding. Projects have included school and hospital refurbishments, medical clinics, clean water projects, tree plantings and beach cleanups.

