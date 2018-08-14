Gerber Welcomes Fusalp To Their Digital Solutions Family With The Implementation Of YuniquePLM

TOLLAND, Conn. — August 14, 2018 — Gerber Technology announced today that Créations Fusalp™ has chosen YuniquePLM® to power the company from design to production giving it ‘one version of the truth’ while managing their products’ lifecycles. “We found that Gerber’s YuniquePLM was the most robust system to effectively deliver data from our creative team through to production of the garments,” said Sophie Duflos and Odile Renard, both drivers of the supply chain at Fusalp.

Since 1952, Fusalp has been developing and clothing both ski enthusiasts and Olympic champions with fashionable and functional outerwear. The company was founded by tailors who created the first “fuseau” des Alpes, in reference to the famous skiing spindle. Ever since, Fusalp has been drawing dynamic silhouettes to create slender lines allying technicality and performance without compromising on style and comfort. Since 2014, the new owners have very clearly created a new dynamic and have made highly-favorable decisions to support the expansion of Fusalp. That expansion illustrates itself through the repositioning of the brand on the fashion market and the extension of their product range from sportswear to urban and fashion wear which has required a performing PLM solution.

Créations Fusalp has begun their digital journey with Gerber’s product lifecycle software YuniquePLM, designed to enhance data connectivity from the creative’s team Adobe® Illustrator through to their ERP systems. The availability of YuniquePLM on the Cloud was a contributing factor to Fusalp’s decision, while enabling their team to streamline their workflow and to support the company’s growth.

Fusalp will also be integrating Gerber’s AccuMark® software with YuniquePLM, to improve efficiency and gain better control of its pattern grading and marker data.

“The Gerber team was extremely helpful, and we appreciated how they brought so many ideas to the table while we were evaluating our options,” continued Sophie.

“We are excited to add such an iconic brand to the Gerber family,” said Bill Brewster, vice president and general manager, enterprise software solutions for Gerber Technology. “Enabling connectivity to support companies with seeing their version of the truth in one place is the goal of our software innovations.”

Posted August 14, 2018

Source: Gerber Technology