Gap Launches Second Limited-Edition Collection With Sarah Jessica Parker

NEW YORK CITY — August 21, 2018 — Gap, the iconic American clothing brand, launches the next Gap | Sarah Jessica Parker collection, a limited-edition assortment of girls and boys apparel and accessories. This is the second season of the collaboration which reunites Gap and Parker, who starred in a series of Gap ads in the early aughts. Inspired by Parker’s childhood memories and favorite hand-me-downs, each piece is meant to be worn, loved and shared forward with a wish for the future.

Rooted in Parker’s affinity for family heirlooms, each piece in the collection is meant to be shared and passed down, with a tale to tell. Filled with classic black watch plaids, whimsical prints, floral embellishments, polka dots and stripes, Gap | Sarah Jessica Parker offers a variety of wardrobe options for boys, girls and toddlers just in time for the back to school season.

“Working with the Gap design team again was just amazing – everyone was so enthusiastic about the idea of hand-me-downs, wearing and passing along to get as much use as possible, especially when the clothes are charming and well made,” says Parker. “The collection was designed with that in mind. It’s important to take care of each other and share pieces that are meaningful and have a sentiment attached.”

The Gap | Sarah Jessica Parker Fall collection favorites for girls include a denim jacket with quilted nylon green floral sleeves, a pink floral print collared shirtdress as well as denim jeans with floral and polka dot embellishments and a black watch plaid long-sleeve dress with floral embroidery which are also available for toddler girls. Boys and toddler boys can choose from a green and navy blue striped rugby, a grey zip-up sweatshirt with reversible green and navy blue plaid nylon lining and a pullover hoodie with headphone graphic, one of Parker’s favorite pieces from the collection.

“We were thrilled to collaborate with Sarah Jessica Parker for a second time and design a collection that captures childhood nostalgia with rich plaids and bold prints combined with classic Gap silhouettes that are perfect for the Fall season,” says Wendi Goldman, Gap executive vice president and chief product officer. “We hope our customers love the fresh twists on true Gap classics and pass these pieces down throughout the years.”

With prices starting from $14.95 up to $78, the collection will be available on August 27 through gap.com and select GapKids stores in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Greater China, Hong Kong and Japan.

Posted August 21, 2018

Source: Gap Inc.

