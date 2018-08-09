Duluth Holdings Launches New Website Based On A State-Of-The-Art E-Commerce Platform

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — August 9, 2018 — Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (“Company”), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, has successfully and fully implemented its new e-commerce platform that significantly enhances customers’ digital shopping experience. Earlier in the year, the Company completed the conversion of its order management system. The new e-commerce platform and order management system are strategically important to support the company’s long-term business plans and competitive growth of the Duluth Trading brand across its omnichannel platform.

“We are excited to present our customers with a new website, based on a state-of-the art e-commerce platform, which is now fully operational and delivering enhanced functionality. Our new website provides a better mobile, tablet and desktop shopping experience, more flexible content management and increased ability to personalize outreach to our customers,” said Stephanie Pugliese, Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading.

Pugliese added, “I am very proud that our team has successfully implemented two major IT projects since the beginning of this year. In addition to our e-commerce platform, they completed the conversion of our order management system that gives us better customer visibility across all channels and the tools to roll out our ship-from-store, buy online, pick-up in stores, and omnichannel returns programs. This will benefit our customers with greater flexibility and convenience as well as enhancing our operational efficiency and generating new sales opportunities through improved gift cards and other offerings.”

Source: Duluth Trading Company