Carhartt Launches “Carhartt For Workers” Platform This Labor Day Weekend To Inspire The Next Generation To Think, Create And Build With Their Hands

DEARBORN, Mich. — August 30, 2018 — Carhartt, America’s premium workwear brand since 1889, today launched a platform called “Carhartt for Workers” (CFW) to help close the skilled trades gap and advocate for skilled workers. Carhartt is working with four long-time partners for this initiative: Team Rubicon, SkillsUSA, Future Farmers of America and Helmets to Hardhats. Each of these organizations support skilled work in a variety of ways, from offering a pathway to a career in the trades, to engaging youth and veterans through education and training.

“Carhartt for Workers is how we will advocate for skilled workers by championing organizations that are working to close the skills gap, elevating the perception of a career in the trades, and advocating for the skilled workers’ way of life,” said Tony Ambroza, Carhartt’s Chief Brand Officer. “Honoring and supporting workers is at the core of Carhartt; it’s very much who we are. Establishing an official platform to help close the skilled trades gap is an important next step in supporting our country’s hardest workers.”

Carhartt created CFW as a central platform for those who are interested in learning more about career opportunities and training in the skilled trades and agriculture industry. Its purpose is to connect people with organizations that can provide a pathway to a quality career as well as raise awareness nationally about the deep impact that the skills gap will have on our country if it continues to grow.

“The skills gap is real,” said Ambroza. “By one estimate, for every skilled worker entering the workforce, there are five who retire. As the industry leader in workwear, we are obligated to help the millions of hardworking people we serve every year find a rewarding path into the skilled trades by making it easier for them to learn about the training they need to secure quality careers.”

To kick off the CFW platform, Carhartt sent 500 “Thank You Crates” to members of its CFW partner organizations in recognition of all the hard work they do each day. The crates contain tokens of appreciation like safety eyewear, Carhartt hats, PAYDAY candy bars, a multi-tool, pencil/ruler kit, Stanley water bottle, Duke Cannon soap and much more. Additionally, each crate was sent with a personalized, handwritten letter of thanks from a Carhartt associate.

Posted August 30, 2018

