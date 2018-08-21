aim’n Chooses YuniquePLM® For Seamless Data Flow To Decrease Time To Market

TOLLAND, CONN. — August 21, 2018 — Visibility through the entire workflow helps companies be more productive and collaborate to bring new products to market faster than before. “With the implementation of YuniquePLM, we are able to work at a quicker pace than ever before and have control of the full product development process from idea to production,” said Robin Mostacero, CEO at aim’n.

aim’n was created in 2013 to deliver inspiring sportswear to motivate and boost women as they strive to succeed at activities they love. The designs are inspired by owners Tekla and Helens’ childhood experiences, life, nature and favorite things. With more than 100,000 satisfied customers that visit more than 17 retailers in 8 different countries who wear aim’n designs in more than 120 countries, aim’n’s dream has come true – to supply the world with happy pants in the activewear market.

In addition to bringing products to market quicker, aim’n will be able to broaden their network of vendors and have control over the creation process of new products.

“Gerber is excited to add aim’n to the YuniquePLM family,” said Bill Brewster, vice president and general manager, enterprise software solutions for Gerber Technology. “aim’n will be able to save more time throughout the entire workflow by streamlining the data through each step.”

Posted August 21, 2018

Source: Gerber Technology