What To Expect At Texworld USA & Apparel Sourcing USA Summer 2018 Javits Convention Center, New York July 23 – 25, 2018

NEW YORK CITY — July 12, 2018 — Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA are pleased to return for its Summer 2018 edition. The show will open its doors to visitors and exhibitors alike on Monday, July 23rd and will continue through Wednesday, July 25th.

Over a span of three days, visitors will have the opportunity to network directly with top tier suppliers from across the globe, attend a multitude of free educational sessions and experience a new and expanded “Explore the Floor” series. In addition to taking advantage of this international business platform, visitors and exhibitors will have exclusive access to curated color, fabric and apparel trend areas and industry resources. To prepare for everything that the show has to offer Texworld USA encourages attendees to download the seminar schedule and floor plan through Texworld USA’s official mobile app.

“Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing has made it a priority to give our attendees the best resources to discover the latest innovations and trends with endless access to educational seminars, textile talks and wide exhibitor offering.” explains Jennifer Bacon, Show Director. “We also welcome Shenzhen’s Underwear Association who will be hosting a catwalk to display a collection of intimates”

Texworld USA has expanded the “Explore the Floor” series featuring guided tours that allow attendees to walk the show floor with seasoned industry experts in an intimate setting. These tours provide visitors with insights on different exhibitors relevant to their businesses and will allow questions from attendees in an open format. Topics include, ethical sourcing, sustainability, agroforestry, fashion law, etc.

New to the show this year, Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing will launch the Local Loft in collaboration with Fashiondex, a unique platform that will highlight local apparel factories, contractors and services. This new platform was created in response to the many attendees who are desperately seeking domestic and locally-sourced production facilities with emphasis on low minimums.

This summer’s Texworld Showcase will highlight trends for the Autumn/Winter 2019/20 season, curated by Texworld Art Directors, Louis Gerin and Gregory Lamaud based in Paris. Gerin and Lamaud will present unique findings and trims in the SPOTLIGHT located in Apparel Sourcing USA. New York City based expert, Jana Platina Phipps, known as the Trim Queen, will host a trim activation and a hands-on passementerie workshop.

Summer 2018 visitors will have the opportunity to explore Resource Row, a value-added presentation for attendees searching for complimentary industry resources, including business development tools, recycling solutions, trend forecasters and textile education materials.

Posted July 12, 2018

Source: Messe Frankfurt