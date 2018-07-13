UBM Fashion Announces Exciting Launch Of All New ShopTheFloor Digital Platform

NEW YORK — July 12, 2018 — UBM Fashion, the world’s leading organizer of trade shows for the fashion industry, today announces the debut of the all new, updated version of ShopTheFloor – the fashion industry’s largest digital tradeshow and social marketplace. ShopTheFloor’s new and improved B2B platform includes a refreshed look and feel, updated, easy-to-use experience, and direct access to the largest, qualified network of new and notable fashion brands and retailers.

“In an ever-changing retail landscape, it’s important to keep things fresh and moving. As part of this, we are excited to announce the launch of the all new ShopTheFloor” says Vince Tsai, SVP and GM for ShopTheFloor. “This launch includes a redesign of the shopping and order taking process, as well as a new mobile-friendly responsive design to accommodate our “on-the-go” retail buyers. In addition, we recently launched ShopTheFloor Premium, which includes a set of features like SalesMatch and Lead Analytics to better help brands further grow and drive new business.”

UBM Fashion commissioned branding and advertising agency CoolGraySeven to develop and execute ShopTheFloor’s new visual brand identity and tagline ‘mobilizing fashion + commerce’, which reinforces ShopTheFloor’s position as the fashion industry’s largest digital tradeshow and social marketplace.

“We wanted to build a world for ShopTheFloor that was dynamic, compelling and would evoke the idea of constant movement and connectivity. It was also important for us to tell the story of ShopTheFloor’s broad range of fashion categories and product classifications. The new visual identity for ShopTheFloor brings all of these pieces together under a single, cohesive style that feels modern and cool.” said Andrew Egan, founder/executive creative director of CoolGraySeven

In addition to an updated look and feel, the NEW ShopTheFloor benefits include:

For Brands:

Enhanced brand profile and product showroom management and order capture

Prime visibility and exposure opportunities to over 25,000 retail buyers

Powerful new lead generation tools

For Buyers:

Curated shopping experience with a dedicated trend forecasting team, top industry picks and inside tips to what retailers are buying

Simple order capture process with the ability to order multiple SKU’s, sizes, and colors

Posted July 13, 2018

Source UBM Fashion