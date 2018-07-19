The Future Of Utility Meets Durability In Latest CORDURA® + Carhartt Collaboration

WICHITA, KS — July 19, 2018 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand and Carhartt announce the latest collaboration in their long-standing partnership with the launch of Carhartt’s newest generation Full Swing® Steel line, a dynamic workwear collection designed and developed through an extensive consumer insight program. The collection consists of a Men’s Full Swing® Steel Jacket, Full Swing® Steel Cargo Pant, Full Swing® Steel Double Front Pant and Full Swing® Steel Multi-Pocket Pant, incorporating multiple CORDURA® fabric technologies to deliver flexible, versatile, durable solutions for hardworking people.

“Our latest line of Full Swing® garments was built and inspired using years of jobsite visits and insights from our Carhartt Crew – carpenters, roofers, aircraft and diesel mechanics, landscapers, and engineers are just a few of the occupations we reached out to,” said Anne Rourke, design manager for bottoms at Carhartt. “We worked with our Insights team and even used a crowd sourcing tool to help design and test products with the goal of creating the ‘Ideal pant solution’. With the Crew’s invaluable feedback on optimal ergonomics and functionality, we developed products such as our Full Swing® Steel Multi-Pocket Pant not only with extra rugged stretch CORDURA® NYCO fabric for mobile durability but also with additional CORDURA® fabric reinforcement in critical wear areas.”

The actual sketching, fabric and trim development, testing and prototyping to final product was approximately a year long process. Engineered CORDURA® fabric technologies in combination with ergonomically placed kneepad pockets were incorporated to provide an enhanced level of comfort and protection. According to the Carhartt crew, “the material, knee pads, fit, flex and durability are amazing, and the pocket layout and reinforced areas were very well thought out.”

“Our heritage with Carhartt continues to evolve as evidenced by this latest integration of consumer-insights and CORDURA® fabric technology to innovatively address unmet needs,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “The latest Full Swing® collaboration is a true testimony to our 20 years of continuous partnership.”

The new Carhartt® Full Swing® apparel line featuring CORDURA® fabric will be on display at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market (CORDURA® brand booth #54037-UL and Carhartt booth #46007-UL), and will be available Fall 2018 in select Carhartt® stores and on www.carhartt.com.

Source: INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand