Nike’s New Store Was Located And Stocked By You, Los Angeles

BEAVERTON, Ore. — July 12, 2018 — Research into the insights and behavior of NikePlus members in Los Angeles shows that they are running and style obsessed. They are on the competitive side but are also visionaries. That reality is what spurred Nike to develop Nike Live, a new store concept that will be inspired by and built as a hub for its local NikePlus members. The first one, Nike by Melrose, opens its doors today, July 12 at 8552 Melrose Avenue in West Los Angeles.

It has pop-up vibes, and it will operate like an experimental digital-meets-physical retail pilot — but it’s not going anywhere anytime soon and the products and services that will be “tested” there are based on a deep understanding of the neighborhood.

“We’re thrilled to be opening up Nike by Melrose and bringing the best of Nike products and offerings selected for this community,” says Heidi O’Neill, President of Nike Direct. “As well as being the first Nike Live destination, we will also test services that can then roll out to other Nike stores, combining digital features with a unique physical environment to create the future of Nike retail.”

On top of providing a selection of nike.com best-sellers and essential Running, Training and Sportswear product, Nike by Melrose will offer city-specific styles — all of which is determined by Nike digital commerce data (things like buying patterns, app usage and engagement) to serve local NikePlus members exactly what they want when they want it. That means new apparel, footwear and accessories — again, all specific to LA’s needs regardless of Nike’s broader seasonal priorities — will fill the store on a bi-weekly basis (a Nike first) and sometimes even exclusively. For example, expect to see the store stocked with plenty of Nike Cortez styles, a ton of running product, bright colorways and hip packs for its opening.

In addition to these service offerings, Nike by Melrose will be enabled with several of the services from the Nike App at Retail feature set, including Retail Home, NikePlus Unlocks and Nike Scan.

Nike by Melrose is the first Nike Live concept store built for and inspired by local NikePlus members. More neighborhood-specific locations will open in cities around the globe, including Tokyo, next spring and beyond.

Posted July 14,2018

Source: NIKE, Inc.