Mad Engine LLC And Epic Games Partner To Launch Fortnite™ Apparel

SAN DIEGO — July 26, 2018 — MAD ENGINE LLC today announced a new partnership with Epic Games to create a range of Fortnite™ apparel for North America, in a deal brokered by IMG.

The new Fortnite branded collection will feature apparel items including fashion knits, long and short sleeve tops, swimwear, outerwear and sportswear sets. Additional accessories will also be available in the Canadian market.

“We are excited to work with the teams from Epic Games and IMG to bring compelling apparel programs to retail for both fanatics and casual Fortnite fans,” said Danish Gajiani, CEO of Mad Engine. “Apparel presents the perfect opportunity to bring this pop culture phenomenon to players, offering them continuously refreshed product reflecting the dynamic world of the game.”

Mark Rein, co-founder of Epic Games commented: “Mad Engine works with some of the best brands in the world to bring cool, high-quality apparel to fans. Our players deserve the best, so partnering with Mad Engine was a natural choice.”

Launching in summer 2018, the collection will be available for purchase from specialty retailers nationwide.

Fortnite is the action building game from Epic Games that lets you drop into a massive 100-player PVP Battle Royale or team up with friends in a co-op campaign to Save The World against a horde of monsters. Craft and loot in giant worlds where no two games are ever the same. Fortnite Battle Royale is free and available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and soon, Android.

Posted July 26, 2018

Source: Mad Engine LLC