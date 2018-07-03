KARL MAYER Showcases Widest High-Performance Tricot Machine To Chinese Delegation

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — July 3, 2018 — On July 2, 2018, KARL MAYER, manufacturer of warp knitting and warp preparation machines, welcomed a 14-member delegation from China’s warp knitting stronghold Haining, Zhejiang province, with the world’s widest high-performance tricot machine.

The record HKS 3-M has a working width of 280 inches. Compared to the previously available standards, the width expansion makes it possible to produce webs of different widths with a higher number of webs. This performance impressed the visitors.

The delegation consisted of heads of the Haining Economic and Information Technology Bureau and managing directors of companies in the textile industry and other sectors.

