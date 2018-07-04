Hohenstein Opens A Textile Testing Laboratory In Bangladesh

BÖNNIGHEIM, Germany — July 3, 2018 — Hohenstein is expanding its worldwide services with a new laboratory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. On 28 July 2018, the laboratory will be officially opened by Professor Stefan Mecheels, who is the third generation to lead the family-run company.

After six months of construction and extensive investment in the cutting-edge laboratory and high-quality analysis equipment, Hohenstein will offer a wide range of chemical and textile technology testing and results analysis for textile manufacturers, brands, and retailers, including testing for harmful substances, performance tests, quality controls (colour fastness, pilling, water tightness, fibre fineness, etc.), and inspections.

Collaboration on a level playing field and direct contact with clients are essential to Hohenstein. The new laboratory will be start operations with about 30 local employees, with additional positions planned for the future. “Hohenstein is all about proximity to the customer and German quality. In Bangladesh, we are in close contact with our laboratories in Germany and Hong Kong,” explains Mecheels.

For Hohenstein, tradition and expertise are of central importance. Around 300 visitors to the opening of the laboratory will witness the extension of this tradition for themselves. The feeling of safety can be guaranteed only through constant inspection.

Textile expertise is not bound by national borders. Hohenstein can be found wherever textiles are produced and processed, applying internationally recognised standards to ensure transparency for consumers. Materials tested for harmful substances, environmentally friendly production facilities and safe workplaces–rising customer expectations and tighter legislation have seen manufacturers of all kinds of textiles come under increased pressure. To keep up with this development, more and more manufacturers are choosing to have their products tested by independent testing services providers. Hohenstein is an expert in this field provides consulting, research and development, and testing and certification throughout the entire textile value chain for companies around the world.

With around 1,000 employees in more than 40 branches and contact offices worldwide, Hohenstein is an internationally-oriented testing services provider and research partner in the textile industry.

Posted July 4, 2018

Source: Hohenstein