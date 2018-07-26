GUESS?, Inc. Announces Partnership With Los Angeles Football Club

LOS ANGELES — July 26, 2018 — GUESS, the global lifestyle brand famous for its trend-setting denim and unforgettable ad campaigns, and the Los Angeles Football Club of Major League Soccer (MLS) are embarking on a 360-degree partnership launching today, July 26, 2018.

Through this partnership, GUESS will become the official denim partner who will be the provider of off-field custom suiting and fashion looks for the historic, new professional men’s soccer team in Los Angeles. Players will be seen in custom Italian made suiting made by Marciano, a sophisticated brand extension under the GUESS umbrella as well as contemporary fashion looks from GUESS’ men’s line, infusing style and personality into the American professional soccer scene.

The partnership, a first of its kind in MLS and for the iconic fashion brand, will span across a 3-year commitment supporting the new team which plays in the heart of the city that has been the birthplace of GUESS since 1981. GUESS has always had a strong connection to the surrounding community and takes prides in being one of the first denim brands to establish roots in downtown Los Angeles. From philanthropy to education, the city of Los Angeles has always been central to GUESS’ ethos and brand identity.

LAFC is coached by Bob Bradley and includes MLS All-Stars Carlos Vela and Laurent Ciman, as well as standouts such as Marco Urena, Diego Rossi, Adama Diomande and Benny Feilhaber. LAFC’s 30-person ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media – such as Peter Guber, Will Ferrell, Mia Hamm, Nomar Garciaparra and Magic Johnson.

Banc of California Stadium, the new state-of-the-art home of LAFC, is less than three miles from the GUESS HQ making this a synergistic move for the brand and the team.

Posted July 26, 2018

Source: Guess?, Inc.