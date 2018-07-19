Gerber Enables Next Generation Of Fashion Tech To Explore Creative Ways To Create Garments With Technology

TOLLAND, CONN. — July 19, 2018 — Using technology to bring new products to market in the fashion industry is happening now, and technology has been incorporated by each of the finalists in the student competition for ideation 2018. Today, Gerber announces the students who will be featured during the October event. “The 5 finalists, out of more than 90 entries, were chosen after careful consideration by a global panel of industry professionals,” said Elizabeth King, VP, digital solutions community and ecosystem at Gerber Technology.

Submitted applications came from 17 schools across the nation. In no particular order, the 5 finalists selected are:

Adrian Guevara from Jannette Klien University submitted a garment utilizing organic fabrics and dyes with unconventional materials, wearable tech and laser cut motif inspired by the Aztec culture.

Angelica Alarcon studies at University of the Incarnate Word and submitted a jacket with solar panels installed on the sleeves, which is connected to a phone charger in the jacket pocket.

Loren Franco from El Centro College submitted a dress that utilized an electronic cutting machine to cut out floral designs and a textile that is digitally printed.

Sigele Nickerson-Adams studies at El Centro College and submitted a top and trouser outfit that has zero waste from the materials it utilized.

Tyesha Wilson from Fanshawe College submitted a ball gown that was digitally and 3D printed.

“The designers and their creations will debut at ideation 2018 during a fashion show on October 5th. Designers were tasked with incorporating technology and using the Pantone® Color of the Year, Ultra Violet, along with any combination of colors from the associated color palettes provided by Pantone. Conference attendees will vote for the best overall garment to win the grand prize,” continued King. “Our goal is to make it easy to design, produce and sell great products and Gerber helps our customers do this by enabling their digital reality.”

Ideation is the premier software conference dedicated to fashion and retail professionals who rely on Gerber’s end-to-end Digital Solutions to integrate software like YuniquePLM® and the AccuMark® family of products to seamlessly transfer data across the supply chain – driving smart machines and feeding back information through IoT, allowing companies to automate their entire process. Streamlining the data and workflows provides insight, brings products to market faster, minimizes costs and ensures quality for Gerber customers.

Ideation will take place on October 3-5 at Nobu Hotel, Miami Beach, FL.

Posted July 19, 2018

Source: Gerber Technology