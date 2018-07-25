DHL Partners With Holt Renfrew As Sole Logistics Provider For Its Air Freight And Customs Brokerage Services

MIAMI — July 25, 2018 — DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist within Deutsche Post DHL Group, announced that Holt Renfrew, Canada’s specialty retailer of luxury brands, has chosen DHL as sole logistics provider for its air freight and customs brokerage services. DHL Supply Chain, the Americas’ leader in contract logistics within the Group, will also be part of the new partnership, providing key warehousing needs and expertise.

“At DHL Global Forwarding we are excited to enter into a new relationship with Holt Renfrew to provide them with unparalleled logistics expertise for their air freight and customs needs,” said Renata Mihich, Managing Director for DHL Global Forwarding, Canada. “They are in a unique position as Canada’s specialty luxury retailer with close to two centuries of experience in providing high-end fashion products to Canadians throughout the country. Coupled with DHL’s unmatched global network, Holt Renfrew is able to deliver those luxury goods into the hands of consumers in a more timely and efficient manner.”

The new multi-year deal includes air freight shipments of designer brand clothing for men and women, accessories, beauty products and fragrances from Europe, the U.S. and Asia to the retailer’s nine stores in Canada. Additionally, DHL Global Forwarding will provide a dedicated warehouse with specialized IT infrastructure managed by DHL Supply Chain in Europe.

DHL has a significant infrastructure and operational presence in most global retail markets, with a portfolio of services that spans everything from supply chain strategy and network design to in-store logistics. DHL Global Forwarding has invested in several Fashion and Apparel Centers of Excellence in key Asia Pacific markets. The company also provides boutique fashion houses to large apparel manufacturers expertise in air freight, ocean freight, customs brokerage and also a combination of products and services to deliver their goods.

Source: DHL