Delta Galil Completes Acquisition Of Eminence Group Ahead Of Plan

TEL AVIV, Israel — July 8, 2018 — Delta Galil Industries Ltd. — a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim — has announced that following the approval of the transaction by the workers council it has completed its previously disclosed acquisition of Eminence SAS and its subsidiaries (the Eminence Group), which includes leading French underwear brands for men, women and children: Eminence and ATHENA and the Italian brand Liabel.

Delta Galil expects the deal to be accretive to its 2019 earnings per share by approximately $0.40 to $0.45.

In 2017, Eminence Group’s net sales totaled approximately 99.0 million Euros, with most of the products designated for men (87%) and the remainder for women (8%) and kids and babies (5%). Most of the Group’s sales are to the French market (approximately 79% of all sales) and the remainder in Western Europe – mainly in Italy (17%) and in Belgium (3%) – under leading underwear brands in France (Eminence in the upper market and ATHENA in the mass market) and an Italian underwear brand (Liabel).

On an annual basis, the transaction will increase the share of Delta Galil sales of men’s products from 24% to 29%. Sales in Europe will increase from 29% to 34% of Delta Galil total revenues.

Eminence brings to Delta Galil a men’s premium French brand, which has the second largest men’s underwear market share in France, with products ranging from undergarments to polo and technical shirts to Eminence Tech+. ATHENA adds a sporty and athletic, family mass market French undergarment brand that is modern and cool. In addition to the French brands, the transaction includes Liabel, an Italian brand, founded in 1851, which stands on heritage and tradition and brings strong brand awareness as a mass market Italian t-shirt and underwear brand for the entire family.

Posted July 9, 2018

Source: Delta Galil Industries