Carter’s Announces The Launch Of Apparel For Children Now Up To Size 14

ATLANTA — July 16, 2018 — This month, Carter’s, Inc., the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, has launched Carter’s KID, a new product offering designed for boys and girls sizes 4 to 14. Carter’s KID combines the styles, colors and graphics kids want, with the quality and value parents expect.

“Generations of families have looked to Carter’s for the best value and experience in baby and toddler clothing,” said Michael Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The launch of Carter’s KID allows us to better serve the needs of families with young children and strengthens our position as the leading brand in children’s apparel.”

Carter’s KID debuts with a full assortment of more than 700 styles, many incorporating themes related to sports, emojis, unicorns, dinosaurs, and gaming and relaying positive messaging that kids can relate to. The collection includes active and layering pieces created to appeal to boys and girls who are starting to make their own style statements. With mixing and matching in mind, the collection allows kids to show their independence and personality through what they wear and how they wear it.

The Carter’s KID line is now available in the U.S. through carters.com, in Canada through cartersoshkosh.ca, in over 1,000 Carter’s stores in North America, and at retailers carrying Carter’s apparel.

Posted July 16, 2018

Source: Carter’s, Inc.