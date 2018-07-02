Burlington Stores, Inc. Names Laura J. Sen To Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, N.J. — June 29, 2018 — Burlington Stores, Inc., a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel at everyday low prices, announced today that Laura J. Sen, former Non-Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc., is joining its Board of Directors and its Audit Committee effective June 29, 2018.

Tom Kingsbury, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Laura to our board as a highly accomplished retail leader whose experience will benefit the company as it continues to grow. Laura will be a great addition to our board, and we look forward to the important and positive impact she will bring to our company.”

Ms. Sen added, “I am excited to join Burlington’s board and work with this exceptional team. The company is well positioned in the off-price retail space, and I look forward to sharing my experiences and contributing to its future direction and growth.”

Ms. Sen will fill the board seat formerly held by Tricia Patrick, currently a Managing Director of Advent International Corporation. Ms. Patrick is stepping down from the board effective June 29, 2018. “As we welcome Laura to the board, I would also like to thank Tricia for her guidance and support over the many years before and after our initial public offering in 2013,” added Mr. Kingsbury. “Tricia’s financial acumen and deep knowledge of our industry have been valuable to our company and our stockholders, and we wish her all the best.”

About Laura J. Sen

Ms. Sen served as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. from January 2016 through March 2018 and was its Chief Executive Officer from February 2009 through January 2016. Ms. Sen served as BJ’s Chief Operating Officer from January 2008 through February 2009. Ms. Sen also served as BJ’s Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Logistics from January 2007 through January 2008, and held the same position from 1997 to March 2003. From March 2003 to December 2006, Ms. Sen was the Principal of Sen Retail Consulting, advising companies in the retail sector in the areas of merchandising and logistics.

In addition to Burlington Stores, Ms. Sen also serves as a director of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and the Massachusetts Port Authority. Ms. Sen previously served as a director of BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc., EMC Corporation, rue21, inc., Abington Savings Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Posted July 2, 2018

Source: Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation