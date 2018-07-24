Bolger & O’Hearn Products Now On ZDHC List Of Approved Chemistries For Global Textile Industry Supply Chains

Fall River, MA — July 24, 2018 — With the recent collaboration between bluesign® and ZDHC, several of the chemistries developed by Bolger & O’Hearn Specialty Chemicals are now listed on the official ZDHC list of sustainable, approved textile industry chemistries.

ZDHC is a global sustainability leader at the forefront of effectively phasing out hazardous substances from the supply chains serving the textile, apparel, leather and footwear industries. According to materials from ZDHC. The guidance documents and tools of ZDHC, such as the ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substance List (ZDHC MRSL), the ZDHC Wastewater Guidelines and the ZDHC Gateway platform have become a major industry reference for holistic sustainable chemical management.

bluesign® is now the first established Level 3 Accepted Certifier for ZDHC MRSL Conformance.

Chemistries developed by Bolger & O’Hearn that are now approved by bluesign® and ZDHC include Stormproof/Breathable™ OmniBloq™ — an advanced DWR technology engineered to keep apparel dry and consumers comfortable, even when exposed to pounding wind and rain — and Altopel F3, an advanced fluorine-free water repellent.

“Bolger & O’Hearn has a long-standing commitment to environmentally preferably chemistry and we are excited to be associated with the force that the ZDHC brings to the outdoor industry,” said Shawn Honeycutt, Bolger & O’Hearn Sales Manager.

The team from Bolger & O’Hearn will be at Summer Outdoor Retailer in Denver, Colorado, this week — July 23-25, 2018 — to meet and discuss how their new Stormproof/Breathable™ OmniBloq™ DWR technology can help brands provide stormproof performance apparel and gear for their consumers.

OmniBloq’s Stormproof/Breathable™ capabilities represent an entirely new DWR category for the performance industry. Simply put, Stormproof/Breathable™ garments have been engineered to deflect heavy, wind-driven rain, yet are lightweight and allow perspiration to evaporate. Applied at the factory, this technology is now ZDHC-approved.

