Aramark Launches New Aramark FlexFit™ Performance Apparel Designed For The Modern Worker

PHILADELPHIA — July 31, 2018 — Aramark today announced the launch of the Aramark FlexFit™ premium performance uniform line that is the first of its kind in the uniform rental and supply industry. The apparel is made with light-weight fabrics that are comfortable, cool, responsive and dry and designed to maintain a crisp, professional look after a full day’s work and repeated industrial laundry washes.

“Our research shows the modern workforce is changing,” said Brad Drummond, COO for Aramark’s uniform business. “Eighty percent of the workers we surveyed said they are active during their work day, so we designed a high-performance uniform line inspired by the athleisure wear that is popular with today’s consumers. These stylish garments are more like something you’d see on a golf course than in a uniform catalog, yet they’re tough enough to withstand the rigors of an industrial laundry process.”

Aramark FlexFit apparel is tailored to accommodate both men and women. The line includes men’s and women’s rip stop shirts that are 19 percent lighter and 136 percent stronger than a leading competitor’s shirt. The women’s pants, shorts and capris have a four-way stretch fabric that helps retain shape while wicking moisture within one second of contact.

“People have a hard time believing that these are uniforms,” said Drummond. “We’ve created an innovative new product line that is extremely durable, yet comfortable, light weight and stylish. The apparel was developed to boost employee morale and satisfaction and the feedback we’re getting from the market is very positive.”

Aramark is now offering Aramark FlexFit apparel across its North American markets, including AmeriPride and Canadian Linen locations.

Posted July 31, 2018

Source: Aramark