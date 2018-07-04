Intertextile Pavilion Shenzhen All Set For Tomorrow’s Opening: Over 950 Quality Apparel Textile Suppliers Await Buyers

HONG KONG — July 4, 2018 — Southern China’s leading event for apparel fabrics and accessories, Intertextile Pavilion Shenzhen 2018, is all set to open its doors in halls 6 – 9 of the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center tomorrow. Thousands of big-name Chinese and global fashion brands will come together to source the highest quality apparel fabrics and accessories brought by a total of 968 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions, including China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the UK.

International highlights – country / region pavilions

All international exhibitors can be found in hall 9 and some key highlights include:

Fine Japan Zone: 12 leading companies will offer high-quality cotton and man-made fabrics for ladieswear as well as casual wear, with the ability to handle small order quantities, stock orders and offer quick delivery service.

Korea Pavilion: 31 members will display a wide range of fabrics for ladieswear such as man-made fashionable fabrics, knits, embroidery jacquard, tri-acetate woven and printed fabrics, while some members will also showcase functional fabrics and faux fur.

Taiwan Pavilion: 14 exhibitors will feature knitted, jacquard, woven, functional and denim fabrics and lace & embroidery.

International highlights – new exhibitors

Chit Computer Embroidery (Hong Kong): will showcase various accessories produced by machinery from Switzerland, such as lace & embroidery, labels, zippers, pullers and many more.

Innocence Couture (India): is a regular exhibitor of Intertextile Shanghai. Making its first appearance in Shenzhen, the company will exhibit all kinds of crafted embroideries, zari / tambour beading embroideries and fabrics for wedding dresses, evening gowns and luxury ladieswear.

Tat Fai Zipper (Hong Kong): will display its own brand zipper TAT®. With factories in China, Bangladesh, Israel and the US, Tai Fai has a strong R&D team to create products that match the ever-changing market trends and demands.

UPW Ltd (Hong Kong): will feature products ranging from woollen spun, semi-worsted and fancy twisted yarns that are all produced in their own facilities. As one of the leading yarn mills with stock service supported, the company’s products are design-led with massive stock holdings of colours and qualities.

Domestic highlights

Domestic exhibitors will be allocated in all four halls according to product categories:

Hall 6: will feature the China Bast and Leaf Textile Association Pavilion, and lace and embroidery, linen and ramie, silk, swimwear and lingerie fabrics, as well as CAD/CAM/CIM systems.

Hall 7: will house the Shengze Pavilion plus exhibitors of functional, man-made, printed and silk fabrics, as well as pattern design.

Hall 8: will gather accessories, cotton, denim, fibres and yarns, as well as jacquard and dobby exhibitors.

Hall 9: besides the international offerings, buyers can also find domestic exhibitors with accessories, leather, linen and ramie, wool and knitted products, as well as OEMs and ODMs.

Intertextile Pavilion Shenzhen takes place alongside the 18th China International Fashion Brand Fair, a fashion garment event, in halls 1 – 4, while a fashion show also features in hall 5.

The fair is organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; the China Textile Information Centre; and the Shenzhen Garment Industry Association. For more details, please visit: www.intertextileapparel.com. To find out more about all Messe Frankfurt textile fairs worldwide, please visit: www.texpertise-network.com.

Posted July 4, 2018

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd