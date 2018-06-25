WWDMAGIC Announces Strategic Partnership With FashionGo

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — June 21, 2018 — WWDMAGIC, a subsidiary of UBM Fashion Group and the largest showcase of women’s apparel and accessories in the fashion industry, today announced a strategic partnership with online business-to-business fashion marketplace, NHN Global Inc., doing business as FashionGo. This alliance between two industry leaders, with its massive shared base of buyers and vendors, will bring about innovation and strategic influence to the dynamic wholesale industry.

WWDMAGIC has been the pinnacle destination for the trendiest women’s and juniors’ brands, offering the largest selection of apparel and accessories in the industry. FashionGo is the number one online B2B marketplace providing one of the fastest growing global e-commerce platforms offering buyers 24/7 access to its vast collection of wholesale fashion, allowing them to shop the latest trends at the best prices. This pairing of two leaders in their respective industries will bring about the best of both worlds — the sought-after face-to-face engagement and relationship building of the tradeshow experience and the speed and ease of doing business online.

“The fashion business is changing and we believe that together, WWDMAGIC and FashionGo as a whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” said Kelly Helfman, Vice President of WWDMAGIC. “Both WWDMAGIC and FashionGo are powerhouses in their own right; together we’ll be able to fully support the needs of our industry by playing off each other’s strengths. This partnership will give brands and buyers an enhanced experience that merges both Digital and B2B events.”

To kickoff this partnership, FashionGo will introduce “Kelly’s MAGIC Monday” on their site starting June 25. Here, Helfman will highlight trends, offer industry insights and profile the people behind beloved brands and stores. In addition to offering expertise to FashionGo’s active base of buyers, buyers will have immediate access to products highlighted — prioritizing the “see now, buy now” mentality. The addition of Kelly’s MAGIC Monday to the FashionGo site offers the online buying industry a human touch that is the hallmark of the traditional tradeshow experience. In addition to Kelly’s MAGIC Monday, FashionGo CEO, Daniel Lee, will attend MAGIC’s August showcase and host a seminar for attending buyers.

FashionGo will also host an onsite cocktail event for brands and buyers to network on the show floor. And, in an effort to keep the tradeshows more environmentally friendly and hydrated, FashionGo will create water stations throughout the show floor with refillable water bottle for brands and buyers!

“The partnership between WWDMAGIC and FashionGo allows each respective company to address the needs of their offline and online audiences,” said Daniel Lee, CEO of FashionGo. “A large part of the fashion business has shifted online but brands and buyers are increasingly feeling the need for an experience offline. This partnership will bring an omnichannel experience that has not yet been done in the fashion industry.”

WWDMAGIC will take place in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center August 13-15, 2018.

Source: UBM Fashion